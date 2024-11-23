GenTrust LLC Makes New $9.72 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 121,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

