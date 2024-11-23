GenTrust LLC Purchases 5,062 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 575.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $328.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.