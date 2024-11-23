GenTrust LLC Sells 5,906 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTES opened at $100.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

