GenTrust LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,094,698 shares of company stock worth $3,876,350,805. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

