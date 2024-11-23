Genus’ (GNS) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Genus Stock Performance

LON:GNS opened at GBX 1,718 ($21.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14,316.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,837.12. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 1,478 ($18.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,378 ($29.81).

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Genus

Genus Company Profile

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($22.56) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($67,694.62). Also, insider Jorgen Kokke sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($24.52), for a total transaction of £42,758.16 ($53,601.81). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

