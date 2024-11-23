Geoffrey L. Stack Sells 6,000 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 6,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,568.88. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $424.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,939 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 667,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

