Geoffrey L. Stack Sells 6,000 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey L. Stack sold 6,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,568.88. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tejon Ranch Price Performance
Shares of TRC stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $424.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,582,000.00 and a beta of 0.59. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.82.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 million. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
