George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. George Weston has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $167.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

