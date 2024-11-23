George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
George Weston Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $158.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.58. George Weston has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $167.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45.
George Weston Company Profile
