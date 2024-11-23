Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.74. Approximately 2,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.14.

