GM Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 428 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 138,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 86.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total value of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. The trade was a 68.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289 shares of company stock worth $685,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOC opened at $496.93 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.60 and its 200 day moving average is $486.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

