GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 103.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 79,852 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 31,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

JD.com Stock Down 2.0 %

JD.com stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.