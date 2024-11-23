Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 876.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Broadcom by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13,754.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5,434.5% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

