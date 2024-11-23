GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.90 and last traded at $61.13. 3,688,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,948,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,079,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

