Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,463 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 788.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,876.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,546,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,186,000 after buying an additional 1,526,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $562.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $361.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,500. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This trade represents a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,394 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $450.97 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $346.29 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

