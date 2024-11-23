Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NFTY stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $276.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.