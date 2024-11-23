Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $30 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 154,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

