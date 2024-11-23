Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

