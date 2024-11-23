Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 519,535 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $70,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 25 LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

