Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,669,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.