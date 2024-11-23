Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,201,000 after acquiring an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 31,255.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 476,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 8,348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 446,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 441,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,516,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $377.41 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.52 and a 52 week high of $378.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.