Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $726.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

