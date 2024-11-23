Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 112.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

