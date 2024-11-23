Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE HI opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently -29.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Hillenbrand by 32.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

