HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. 3,189,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,599,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIVE shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

