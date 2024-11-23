Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after buying an additional 202,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,162,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,182,000 after buying an additional 236,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

