Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1,281.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 887,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,044,000 after buying an additional 139,907 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 969,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 124,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

