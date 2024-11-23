Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 902.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

