Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.66 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

