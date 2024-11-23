ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

ICUI stock opened at $168.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.66.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. The trade was a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,573,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,226,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.