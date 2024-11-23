Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citizens Jmp

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Get Innovid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTV

Innovid Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Innovid stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 279,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Innovid by 2,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 304,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.