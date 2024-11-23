Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys 172,869 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 172,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$111,500.51 ($72,402.93).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Tony Pitt acquired 50,094 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$32,310.63 ($20,980.93).
  • On Monday, November 18th, Tony Pitt purchased 33,945 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$21,894.53 ($14,217.22).
  • On Tuesday, November 5th, Tony Pitt purchased 72,547 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$45,704.61 ($29,678.32).
  • On Thursday, October 31st, Tony Pitt purchased 338,545 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$213,283.35 ($138,495.68).
  • On Friday, October 18th, Tony Pitt purchased 35,706 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$22,423.37 ($14,560.63).
  • On Monday, October 21st, Tony Pitt purchased 68,165 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$42,739.46 ($27,752.89).
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt acquired 63,031 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$39,709.53 ($25,785.41).
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Tony Pitt acquired 135,834 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$85,847.09 ($55,744.86).
  • On Monday, September 30th, Tony Pitt acquired 268,701 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$169,819.03 ($110,272.10).
  • On Monday, September 16th, Tony Pitt acquired 89,807 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.63 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$56,578.41 ($36,739.23).

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 26.66.

About 360 Capital Group



360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

