Insider Buying: GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Buys 57,467 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert purchased 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,795.25. The trade was a 3.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 44.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.