Insider Buying: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Purchases 4,182 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani purchased 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $15,473.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,000. The trade was a 0.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Payam Zamani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Payam Zamani bought 20,420 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $71,265.80.

On Thursday, November 14th, Payam Zamani purchased 40,000 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

Inspirato Trading Up 6.4 %

Inspirato stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

