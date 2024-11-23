Insider Buying: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Riley bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,083. This trade represents a 66.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

ORGN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 464.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $31,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.35 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Featured Stories

