Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,348.42. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casey Kidwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAON alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of AAON stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $654,078.48.

AAON Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Sidoti downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in AAON by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.