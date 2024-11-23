Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total transaction of C$591,250.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM opened at C$117.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.17 and a twelve month high of C$123.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

