Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $671,812.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,163.44. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $6,203,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $2,399,000.00.

ALAB opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $109.11.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

