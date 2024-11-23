Insider Selling: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Verrastro sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $19,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,462.50. This trade represents a 43.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVRx Trading Up 0.5 %

CVRX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in CVRx by 52.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 235,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVRx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVRx by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CVRx

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.