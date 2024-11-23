Insider Selling: CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Insider Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Verrastro sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $19,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,462.50. This trade represents a 43.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVRx Trading Up 0.5 %
CVRX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $33.13.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CVRX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on CVRx from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.
Read Our Latest Report on CVRx
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.