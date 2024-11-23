Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells 467 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $290.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day moving average is $267.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.13.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

