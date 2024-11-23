Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

