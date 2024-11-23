Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TNDM stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
