Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 456,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,070,000 after buying an additional 419,870 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 244.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 294,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 208,974 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $97.59 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

