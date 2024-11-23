Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 108.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,185 shares of company stock worth $10,074,936. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

