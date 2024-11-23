Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $70.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

