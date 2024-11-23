Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AECOM Stock Up 3.3 %

ACM stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

