Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $1,051,637,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $633,469,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $572,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after purchasing an additional 335,993 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after buying an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $565.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.36.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

