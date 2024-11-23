Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires Shares of 156,173 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in OPKO Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,612,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 480,183 shares of company stock worth $741,275 in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

