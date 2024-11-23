Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,255.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,101.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.