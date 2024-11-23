Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 5,700 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1,300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,187,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 918,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,787,000.
Leslie’s Price Performance
NASDAQ:LESL opened at $3.19 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $589.86 million, a PE ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
