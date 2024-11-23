Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,053,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TriNet Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,217,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,721,000 after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 67.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,354,000 after acquiring an additional 464,289 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly L. Tuminelli sold 4,683 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $482,161.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,830.64. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $134.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

