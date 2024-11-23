Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CBRE opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $137.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.