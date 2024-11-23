Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 290,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,276,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,754,928.08. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $580.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $822.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $538.00 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

